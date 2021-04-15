Live

Alaska Airlines buys Virgin America: #CBSNBusiness

Alaska Airlines' parent company will buy Virgina America for around $2.6 billion; Blue Origin has another successful rocket launch and landing. Those headlines and more from CBS MoneyWatch's Jill Wagner at the New York Stock Exchange.
