Alabama lynching memorial to confront U.S. history of slavery A new museum and memorial in Montgomery, Alabama, is expected to open in 2017 for America to confront its history of slavery. The Memorial to Peace and Justice would be the biggest and most comprehensive memorial for the thousands of people who were lynched. Equal Justice Initiative founder and executive director Bryan Stevenson, whose organization has helped spare the lives of more than 115 wrongfully-condemned death row prisoners, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his latest project.