AirAsia Flight 8501: U.S., Australia and U.K. help look for clues The U.S. is sending a warship, USS Sampson, to aid in the recovery of AirAsia Flight 8501. The U.S. Navy's 7th fleet deployed the same team that aided in the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. The ship is the beginning of what is expected to be a larger American contribution. Jeff Pegues reports from Washington.