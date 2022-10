Jan. 6 committee: Trump rushed to withdraw troops from Afghanistan knowing he'd lost election At the latest House Jan. 6 committee hearing, Rep. Adam Kinzinger presented testimony that then-President Donald Trump knew he'd lost the 2020 election and "rushed to complete unfinished business," including a hurried attempt to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Somalia -- which his own Joint Chiefs chairman called "militarily not feasible, nor wise." Watch that portion of the hearing.