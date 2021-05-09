Live

Actress on new season of "Madam Secretary"

"Madam Secretary" returns this Sunday with new episodes on CBS. The show centers around the secretary of state, but there's a new policy advisor, Kat Sandoval. Actress Sara Ramirez plays Kat, and she joined CBSN with a behind-the-scenes preview.
