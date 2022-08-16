Abortion bans complicate access to essential medication Autoimmune patients are having a harder time getting access to an essential medication. The drug, methotrexate, is used to treat millions of Americans for diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and certain types of cancer. But it can also be used to terminate nonviable pregnancies. Janet Shamlian reports how a push to limit this drug is impacting patients who suffer from chronic conditions in states that are limiting abortion access.