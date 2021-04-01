Live

Aaron Schock sighting on Capitol Hill

CBS News caught a glimpse of the soon-to-be former Illinois congressman in the capitol as he ducked into a room for a meeting this afternoon. Schock's been keeping a low profile since he announced his resignation.
