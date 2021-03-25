A victim of ISIS' brutality cries out for her mother
The pain in Nadaya's voice speaks to the brutality she experienced at the hands of ISIS. Watch Scott Pelley's full report, "The Islamic State: On the ground in Iraq." Editor's Note: In response to Scott Pelley's piece "The Islamic Stat," viewers have asked how they can donate money to help Nadaya, Sayid, Khalid, and other refugees who have been driven from their homes, often with devastating injuries, by ISIS. Among the agencies currently working with those refugees is UNICEF.