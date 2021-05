A veteran's car, and a son's keepsake In 2003 Army 1st Lt. Jonathan Rozier died in Iraq. His son, Justin, was nine months old. Today, 15-year-old Justin cherishes anything that used to belong to his dad, which is why he thought it would be so cool to have a car he owned, like the '99 Toyota Celica convertible his mom had to sell after Jonathan's death. Steve Hartman reports the heartwarming story about where the search for Justin's dad's car ended up.