A peek inside the glitziest jets in the sky

Donald Trump spent $100 million on his Boeing 757, and it’s second-hand! Of course, it's been trumped up. Correspondent Vladamir Duthiers takes a tour, and visits a company that specializes in outfitting the private jets of billionaires.
