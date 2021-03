"A gift from God": Father of "Baby Doe" remembers daughter Joseph Amoroso took the stand in a Massachusetts courtroom June 28, 2017, to remember his daughter Bella Bond, a 2-year-old girl whose remains washed up on a Boston Harbor beach in 2015 and was known for months only as "Baby Doe" as authorities struggled to identify her. Amoroso gave his victim impact statement just before the girl's convicted killer Michael McCarthy was sentenced to life in prison.