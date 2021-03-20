Live

Watch CBSN Live

9/11 Museum video sparks controversy

The National September 11 Memorial Museum will open in May. A film that will be played at the museum entitled "The Rise of al Qaeda" is causing controversy because of how the terrorists responsible are characterized. WCBS-TV's Lou Young reports.
