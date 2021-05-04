8/19: CBS Evening News

Sign Up For Newsletters

World's largest jewelry maker will no longer use mined diamonds

Women sue after cops handcuffed and held them at gunpoint

McCarthy says GOP members are concerned about Cheney's leadership

Man dies after being shot by FBI agent outside CIA headquarters

Biden administration to shift the way vaccine is supplied to states

Metro train overpass collapse kills at least 23, injures dozens

Scientists unsure where uncontrolled rocket debris will hit Earth

COVID is killing 120 people an hour in India

Biden sets goal of fully vaccinating 160 million adults by July 4

Tense right-wing "free speech" rallies held in Boston; Big Ben goes silent for four years starting Monday.

