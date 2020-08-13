Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Sumner Redstone Has Died
Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Event
Tesla Stock Split
Blockbuster Airbnb
Marjorie Taylor Greene
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Biden and Harris make debut as running mates, vowing to defeat Trump
Neck gaiters may be worse than not wearing a mask at all, study shows
Officer suspended after ordering dog to attack Black man on his knees
Big 12 moving forward with 2020 football season this fall
Green card wealth test can be enforced in most states, court says
Bullet strikes Air Force helicopter flying over Virginia
Dems say Mnuchin refused to budge on COVID bill
School district nixes in-person learning after 400 teachers opt out
Belarus police shoot live rounds at protesters as EU considers sanctions
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Biden has edge in North Carolina, race is tight in Georgia — CBS News poll
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
GOP confident in Ohio, but Dems think it's within reach
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
8/12: Red and Blue
Biden and Harris make first appearance together; Dems demand U.S. Postal Service investigation
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue