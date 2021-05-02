Sign Up For Newsletters

It's Biden's speech, but Harris and Pelosi also made history

Full text: Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress

Biden calls Capitol riot "a test of whether our democracy could survive"

Biden says it's "within our power" to end cancer

CBS News poll: Most viewers approve of Biden's speech

GOP Sen. Tim Scott accuses Biden and Democrats of divisiveness

Biden declares "it's good to be back" in speech that highlights ambitious plans

Romney booed at Utah GOP convention but censure motion fails

2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino

Klain: Reports of deal with Iran to release hostages "not true"

Four Crew Dragon astronauts head home from space station

Back to the office (maybe)

2 Republicans lead as Texas congressional race heads to runoff

At least 2 killed and 23 others injured when boat overturns

Senate leaders delay vote on health care bill; Complaints about side effects from cosmetics on the rise.

6/27: CBS Evening News Senate leaders delay vote on health care bill; Complaints about side effects from cosmetics on the rise.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On