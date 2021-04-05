6/17: A silver lining in flooded Texas; Technology to spot gun fire installed in U.S. school Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Bill continues to raise fears of severe flooding in Texas. But as Omar Villafranca reports, the tremendous amount of rain has done much to rid the state of its drought; ShotSpotter technology uses microphones that can track the sound of gunfire as it happens and alert police to its location. While advocates say it could help prevent another school massacre, there are privacy concerns.