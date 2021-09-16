Live

60 Minutes Archive: The Match of Their Lives

From 2016, Norah O'Donnell reports on how the players on the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team are fighting the U.S. Soccer Federation over wages and treatment they say are not commensurate with their male counterparts’ on the Men’s National Team.
