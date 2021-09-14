Live

60 Minutes Archive: Larry Elder

Today is the last day of the effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom. One of the leading candidates opposing Governor Newsom is Larry Elder. In 1997, Morley Safer profiled the controversial conservative talk radio host.
