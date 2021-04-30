Sign Up For Newsletters

It's Biden's speech, but Harris and Pelosi also made history

Full text: Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress

Biden calls Capitol riot "a test of whether our democracy could survive"

Biden says it's "within our power" to end cancer

CBS News poll: Most viewers approve of Biden's speech

GOP Sen. Tim Scott accuses Biden and Democrats of divisiveness

Biden declares "it's good to be back" in speech that highlights ambitious plans

How one migrant won asylum after crossing the border unaccompanied

YouTube TV no longer available for new Roku customers

D.C. attorney general could seal records of 200 BLM protesters

3 officers resign after rough arrest of woman with dementia

Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks to mark 50th anniversary of Amtrak

4 Americans among dozens killed in Israel stampede

Navy SEAL teams plagued by "lawlessness" within their ranks

U.S. restricting travel from India amid raging COVID outbreak

Funeral held for 15-year-old Jordan Edwards; "Rental families" on the rise in Japan

5/6: CBS Evening News Funeral held for 15-year-old Jordan Edwards; "Rental families" on the rise in Japan

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On