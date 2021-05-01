5/21: Brennan, Rubio, Feinstein

Biden's Speech
Biden's Speech To Congress
Biden declares "it's good to be back" in speech that highlights ambitious plans
GOP Sen. Tim Scott accuses Biden and Democrats of divisiveness
CBS News poll: Most viewers approve of Biden's speech
Biden says it's "within our power" to end cancer
Biden calls Capitol riot "a test of whether our democracy could survive"
Full text: Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress
It's Biden's speech, but Harris and Pelosi also made history
