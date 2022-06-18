CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
CBS Store
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Philadelphia firefighter killed in building collapse
18 dead in India, Bangladesh floods
3 injured in attack at San Francisco International Airport
Crew for Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" detained in congressional building
Exhibit at England's University of Oxford marks 100 years since discovery of King Tutankhaman's tomb
Video appearing to show 2 missing Americans released by Russian media
Church shooting "hero" subdued gunman, police say; death toll rises to 3
FDA authorizes COVID vaccines for kids under 5 years old
Russia sentences U.S. teacher to 14 years for "large-scale" pot smuggling
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
50 years since Watergate scandal
The most famous break-in in American history was revealed fifty years ago this weekend, when five men were arrested for trying to spy on the Democratic National Committee Headquarters at the Watergate Complex.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On