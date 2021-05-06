"48 Hours" special explores what's next for O.J. Simpson O.J. Simpson could be just days away from being released on parole after an armed robbery conviction, but his acquittal in a dramatic 1995 murder trial still provokes strong feelings among Americans. A recent CBS News poll shows 71 percent believe Simpson is guilty of the murders, but there is a racial divide in how people see the case. Watch the full "48 Hours" report with CBS News special correspondent James Brown this Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.