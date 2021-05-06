Live

Watch CBSN Live

"48 Hours" special explores what's next for O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson could be just days away from being released on parole after an armed robbery conviction, but his acquittal in a dramatic 1995 murder trial still provokes strong feelings among Americans. A recent CBS News poll shows 71 percent believe Simpson is guilty of the murders, but there is a racial divide in how people see the case. Watch the full "48 Hours" report with CBS News special correspondent James Brown this Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.
