Live

Watch CBSN Live

"48 Hours" sneak peek: Gone

A Texas man tells Dr. Phil he’s desperate to find his missing ex-girlfriend. 48 hours later, he tells police something different. Where’s the truth? Tracy Smith investigates Saturday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.