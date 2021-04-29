Live

Watch CBSN Live

4/11/17: Red and Blue

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologized his controversial - an inaccurate -- remarks that Hitler did not use chemical weapons against his own people during World War II; Hillary Clinton says she has "no plans" to run for office again
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.