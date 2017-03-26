Watch CBS News

3/26: Cotton, Schiff, Gowdy

This week on "Face the Nation," host John Dickerson sits down with Sen. Tom Cotton, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Trey Gowdy to discuss failed healthcare reform, investigations by congressional intelligence committees and national security.
