3-year-old bakes and delivers more than 1,000 cookies to frontline and essential workers A 3-year-old from Stillwater, New York, has used her passion for baking to help bring joy to others during the coronavirus pandemic. Mia Villa and her mom, Devin Villa, have baked and delivered over 1,000 cookies to frontline and essential workers since the start of the pandemic, her mom told CBS news via email on Wednesday.