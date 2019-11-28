Trump Visits Afghanistan
Thanksgiving Travelers
North Korea Missile Test
ICE Sting Operation
Black Hole
Fraudulent Websites
Prosecco Problems
Chemical Plant Explosions
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan
Snow and "bomb cyclone" cause delays for Thanksgiving travelers
Detective: "Payback" written on wall where doctors found dead
Lawmakers blast "cruel" ICE sting targeting foreign students
U.S. planned to separate 26,000 migrant families in 2018
UFC star pens heart-wrenching "thank you" to slain stepdaughter
Massive black hole that "should not even exist" discovered
When are best video game deals? After Christmas
Oldest living American has died in NYC at age 114
Thanksgiving & Black Friday
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
What stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day
Navigating politics at Thanksgiving dinner
What to stream this holiday weekend
What not to buy on Black Friday
Fraudulent websites are targeting holiday shoppers looking for bargain
Walmart moves Black Friday to Wednesday
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parde...
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue