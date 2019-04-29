News
Terror plot in Southern California thwarted, feds say
Rosenstein hands in long-expected resignation letter
John Singleton, "Boyz N the Hood" director, dead at 51
Suspect's family breaks silence on deadly synagogue shooting
Japanese Emperor Akihito, 85, starts abdication rituals
3 dead in Hawaii helicopter crash
Jury weighs fate of cop who fatally shot 911 caller
Chase tweets about budgeting, gets burned by Twitter
The disturbing metaphors of abstinence-only sex ed
Tent cities opening along southern border