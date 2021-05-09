Live

Watch CBSN Live

12/31: Lindsey Graham, Mark Meadows, Will Hurd

This week on "Face the Nation," Guest Host CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett interviews Sen. Lindsey Graham and sits down with our year-end congressional panel and our political panel to discuss what's ahead in 2018.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.