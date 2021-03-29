Live

Watch CBSN Live

12/22: NYC mayor asks for pause in anti-police protests ; A new beginning for troubled teens

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio visited the families of the two NYPD officers who were killed over the weekend. De Blasio later asked for a pause in anti-police protests until after the funerals for the slain officers. Don Dahler reports on the criticism De Blasio is facing from some members of the force. ;For six months, CBS News has followed a group of high school dropouts who received a second chance through a boot camp run by the National Guard. Michelle Miller meets up with them for the final time as they graduate from the academy and start their new lives.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.