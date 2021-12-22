Georgia port uses pop-up concept to alleviate supply chain strain

GOP lawmaker won't comply with information request from Jan. 6 committee

Fauci: Population immunity "entirely conceivable" despite Omicron surge

DOJ says inmates can remain on home confinement after pandemic ends

Woman with health insurance gets $550,000 bill after giving birth

Tackling the racial divide in the fight against cancer

President Biden addresses nation as Omicron surges ahead of holidays; U.S. Marines help spread holiday cheer

12/21: Red and Blue President Biden addresses nation as Omicron surges ahead of holidays; U.S. Marines help spread holiday cheer

