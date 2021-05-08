Sign Up For Newsletters

Senate committee to hold markup on controversial voting bill

Baltimore to direct some 911 calls to mental health professionals

200 Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israeli police, medics say

Bomb near school in Afghan capital kills at least 30

Bo, the Obama's family dog, dies of cancer

DHS scraps Trump-era plan to collect more biometric data from immigrants

Officials narrow down where Chinese rocket debris could crash

White House responds to questions about preventing mass shootings; Sandy Hook families recall gun violence.

12/14/17: Red and Blue White House responds to questions about preventing mass shootings; Sandy Hook families recall gun violence.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On