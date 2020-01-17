1/16/20: CBSN Evening News

Impeachment Trial
Evelyn Yang Sexual Assault
Lev Parnas Interview
FBI Arrests
GoFundMe Scam
Norovirus At Yosemite
Prince Harry Resurfaces
Senators vow to deliver "impartial justice" in Trump trial
Evelyn Yang, Andrew Yang's wife, says she was sexually assaulted
Parnas says Trump tried to fire Yovanovitch "at least four" times
FBI arrests 3 suspected white supremacists on gun charges
Alleged ringleader in $400,000 GoFundMe scam pleads not guilty
Christopher Tolkien, J.R.R. Tolkien's son, has died at 95
Trump says he doesn't know Lev Parnas during religious freedom event
2 cases of norovirus confirmed at Yosemite National Park
Florida Supreme Court rules felons must pay off fines before voting
Impeachment
Senators vow to deliver "impartial justice" in Trump trial
Complete coverage of the proceedings
Who is Robert Hyde, the newest figure in the impeachment saga?
Pelosi says GOP is "afraid" to allow new evidence at Trump's trial
White House broke law by freezing Ukraine aid, watchdog says
Giuliani associate: "President Trump knew exactly what was going on"
What are impeachment managers and what do they do?
Continue