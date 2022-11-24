CBS News App
Justice Department has reached out to Pence in Jan. 6 investigation, sources say
Murkowski and Peltola win reelection in Alaska
Six people killed by manager who opened fire in Virginia Walmart
Cops investigate "hundreds" of tips that Idaho stabbings victim had a stalker
$740 million in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy
Millions of children worldwide left susceptible to measles, new report finds
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban
White father, son indicted after allegedly shooting at Black FedEx driver
Body of missing hiker found days after disappearance in New Hampshire
11/23: Red and Blue
A look at how Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to oversee the criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump, will operate; Kari Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race.
