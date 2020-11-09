CBS Evening News, November 9, 2020

Election Live Updates
Biden transition barrels forward while Trump administration stalls
Barr authorizes U.S. attorneys to pursue alleged voter fraud
Biden team considering legal options if Trump keeps stalling
Trump fires Esper as defense secretary 6 days after election
Pfizer says trials show its COVID vaccine "more than 90% effective"
Sterling Brown agrees to $750,000 settlement with Milwaukee
Clyburn says "'defund the police' is killing our party"
FDA approves emergency use of monoclonal antibody for COVID-19
CBS News' Full Election Results
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Pictures: Nation reacts after Joe Biden is projected to win 2020 election
A first-hand look at ballot counting in Pennsylvania
Money raised for Trump's election fights would help cover campaign debt
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a woman of many firsts
Biden rolls out COVID-19 advisory board
Voters approve police reform measures across the country
Allies see Biden re-engaging on crises from COVID to nuke standoffs
Washington Nationals invite Biden to toss ceremonial first pitch
