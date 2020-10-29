Sign Up For Newsletters
Live Updates: Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana as strong Category 2 storm
DHS chief says some deported parents chose to separate from kids
Officers didn't have body cameras on during fatal shooting, attorneys say
"Anonymous" revealed to be former DHS official
SCOTUS denies GOP effort to fast-track ruling on Pa. ballot deadline
Hundreds of inmates test positive as COVID rips through New York prison
USPS mail delivery is getting worse, putting ballots at risk
Wisconsin faces "urgent" COVID crisis as U.S. cases surge
Kushner told Bob Woodward Trump took the country "back from the doctors"
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Tight race in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina
CBS News/BET poll: Black voters motivated, but concerned about votes counting
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
A behind-the-scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed
What is ballot harvesting — and should you hand your ballot to a stranger?
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
10/28/20: Red and Blue
6 days left in the 2020 Presidential election; Young voters expected to turn out in huge numbers
