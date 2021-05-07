Live

Watch CBSN Live

10/27: CBS Evening News

The Trump administration denied Friday that political connections had anything to do with a contract awarded to a tiny company to restore Puerto Rico's electrical grid; It was 50 years ago this month that Charles Kuralt first went "On The Road."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.