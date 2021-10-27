Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Nor'easter drenches East Coast as bomb cyclone lashes the West
Suspect in Boise mall shooting dies; injured victims expected to survive
FDA advisers back Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11
NFL not planning to issue report on Washington Football Team, Goodell says
ISIS-K could be able to launch attacks out of Afghanistan within a year: DOD official
Democrats prepare to unveil billionaires tax proposal
NHL fines Blackhawks $2M for handling of sex assault allegation
Japan's Princess Mako weds, then goes on TV to defend the marriage
96-year-old woman on trial in Germany for suspected Nazi war crimes
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
10/26: Red and Blue
President Biden stumps for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia; U.S. college enrollment declines significantly
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On