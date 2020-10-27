Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Trump Interview
Biden Interview
Generation Climate Documentary
America's Right To Vote
How Do I Vote In My State?
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
How Trump and Biden are spending the final days of the campaign
Wildfires explode in California, forcing more than 60,000 evacuations
SCOTUS rules Wisconsin ballots must be received by Election Day
Hurricane Zeta forms in the Atlantic
Is the rise in U.S. COVID cases because of more testing?
U.S. troops link rare cancers, other illnesses to remote base
Former felons in Florida cast their first ballots in early voting
VMI superintendent resigns amid racism investigation
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Tight race in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina
CBS News/BET poll: Black voters motivated, but concerned about votes counting
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
A behind-the-scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed
What is ballot harvesting — and should you hand your ballot to a stranger?
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
10/26/20: Red and Blue
8 days left in the 2020 Presidential election; Michigan election officials expecting huge turnout
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue