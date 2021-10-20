Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
Deepfakes & The Fog Of Truth
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Haitian gang demands $17 million to free kidnapped U.S. missionaries
Jet with 21 on board runs off runway, catches fire near Houston
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19
House January 6 committee unanimously votes to hold Bannon in contempt
Ship's destruction after fire caused by repeated failures, Navy says
FBI searches D.C. and New York homes of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids
U.S. Treasury amends proposal to track nearly all bank accounts
Congressman from Nebraska indicted for lying to federal investigators
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
10/19: Red and Blue
President Biden meets with group of Democrats; New York City to remove Thomas Jefferson statue from City Hall
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On