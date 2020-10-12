Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Amy Coney Barrett Hearing
Pine Lake Documentary
Asian Americans: Battling Bias
How Do I Vote In My State?
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in on first day of Senate confirmation hearings
Trump makes first trip since his COVID-19 diagnosis
Health officials sound alarm over surge of coronavirus cases
Immigrant mother says she's grateful to be in America
Broadway performers contemplate an uncertain future
Trump's physician says president tested negative for COVID-19
"Look I know how to make deals": McConnell and McGrath face off
Mother missing for nearly a week in Utah's Zion National Park
John McCain's mother, Roberta McCain, dies at 108
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Michigan and Nevada, race tied in Iowa
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, October 12, 2020
Trump returns to campaign trail following coronavirus infection; Immigrant family faces uncertain future in the U.S. one year after leaving detention center
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue