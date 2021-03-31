Live

100 finalists selected for 1st settlement on Mars

The nonprofit Mars One project has selected 100 finalists out of the more than 200,000 people who applied to be part of the fist human settlement on the Red Planet. Eventually, a crew of 4 people will get one-way tickets to Mars.
