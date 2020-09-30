Sign Up For Newsletters
Debates commission plans to cut off mics if Trump or Biden break rules
Brad Parscale resigns from Trump campaign after incident at home
AG gets more time to release Breonna Taylor grand jury audio
FBI seeks witnesses in unsolved murder of hip-hop producer
Moderna CEO says its COVID-19 vaccine won't be ready until 2021
California bans chokeholds, shortens probation sentences
Trump encourages supporters to monitor polling places — a federal crime
Man charged in ambush-style shooting of two deputies
5,000 pets found dead in boxes at Chinese shipping depot
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden gains edge in Arizona, leads big in Minnesota
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
CBS Evening News, September 30, 2020
Debate commission promises changes after chaotic first face-off; Singer and feminist icon Helen Reddy dies at 78
