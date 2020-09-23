CBS Evening News, September 23, 2020

Sign Up For Newsletters
Two officers shot in Louisville amid Breonna Taylor protests
No charges in Breonna Taylor's death; lesser charges for one officer
Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Attorney for Breonna Taylor's family vows to "keep fighting"
Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court as Roberts honors legacy
Trump predicts Supreme Court needs a ninth justice to decide November election
Court orders Eric Trump to testify before New York AG
Missouri governor and first lady test positive for coronavirus
California to ban new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden gains edge in Arizona, leads big in Minnesota
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
