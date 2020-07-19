Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Updates
Pandemia: Latinos In Crisis
New Jersey Judge's Son Killed
Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Results
Portland, Oregon, Protests
Fatal Moped Accident
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
COVID vaccine trial results called "extremely encouraging"
Gunman kills son, wounds husband of federal judge; suspect dead
Georgia Dems select state senator to replace John Lewis on ballot
Federal officers again tear-gas protesters in Portland
New England Trump supporters on his defense of "heritage"
CBS New York reporter dies after moped crash
Olympic skater dies by apparent suicide at age 20
Roger Stone under fire for using racial slur in radio interview
Monsoon flooding kills 80 people and 9 endangered rhinos
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Battleground Tracker: COVID reshapes presidential race in Sun Belt
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
DNC hopes to reach more voters with new voter file model
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump campaign insists weather caused rally to be postponed
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Weekend News, July 19, 2020
Trump incorrectly claims U.S. has "one of the lowest mortality rates" for coronavirus; "Pandemia: Latinos in Crisis" explores why the coronavirus has been so hard on the Latino community.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue