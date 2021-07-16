7/15: Red and Blue

Surfside Condo Collapse
Surgeon general calls COVID-19 misinformation an "urgent threat"
Top U.S. general feared Trump would attempt coup, book says
Olympic athlete and five other personnel test positive for COVID-19
Los Angeles County to require masks indoors, even for vaccinated
Man who killed 5 at Capital Gazette found criminally responsible
Dozens dead and missing as storms swamp western Germany
Johnson & Johnson recalls sunscreens due to traces of carcinogen
Cases of respiratory virus surge in kids amid summer outbreak
Bail revoked for Capitol rioter accused of leaving obscene voicemail
Female owned brewery bringing changes
American alleged target of Iranian kidnappers
England soccer players receive racist abuse
Rising photographer Flo Ngala shifts focus
Asha Walker talks Health in the Hood nonprofit
Faith Ringgold's art of fearlessness and joy
