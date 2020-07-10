Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Updates
Lives To Remember
Michael Cohen
"Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Missing
Tropical Storm Fay
Trump's Taxes
Unemployment Claims
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
U.S. reports 63,200 new coronavirus cases, another daily record
Execution blocked after victims' family raises virus concerns
Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall north of Atlantic City
Inmates are 5 times more likely to get virus than others, study says
COVID-19 surge: Next bailout could cost $1.5 trillion, Moody's says
NHL, players agree to resume season on August 1
Atlanta mayor orders city to return to Phase 1
Investigators release 911 call made after actress' son was found on boat
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, July 10, 2020
Coronavirus rips through the South as U.S. death toll hits record high; Pennsylvania man saves cop despite history with police
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue