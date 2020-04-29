Coronavirus Updates
Breaking News Emails
Lives To Remember
Coronavirus Vaccine
Pence Doesn't Wear Mask
Food Supply Chain
Hillary Clinton
Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Joe Biden wins Ohio primary, a test of mail-in voting
Chicago releases new videos of police shooting unarmed man
Yang sues New York Board of Elections over canceled primary
COVID-19 is changing how we spend. Here's what people are buying
Filet mignon prices lowest in decade. (Coronavirus, of course)
Governor to beachgoers: "This virus doesn't take the weekends off"
Millions of Americans can't afford food and rent, report finds
Possible link between COVID-19 and rare illness in kids
Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases in U.S. top 1 million
Coronavirus
Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases in U.S. top 1 million
Full CBS News coverage: Coronavirus pandemic
People we lost to coronavirus
Trump again says virus is "going to go away"
Retailers beginning to reopen after coronavirus
Should airplane passengers have to wear masks?
Japan's beleaguered nurses face wave of aggressive "corona-bullying"
Possible link between COVID-19 and rare illness in children
Thermal imaging could be used to deny entry into businesses
Ford & GM join fight against coronavirus
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic with AI
Protecting the U.S. military from coronavirus
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, April 28, 2020
U.S. surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases; Photographer takes senior photos for high school students
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue