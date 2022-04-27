4/26: Red and Blue

Biden looks at forgiving some fed student loan debt, says Hispanic Caucus

Police find baby who was kidnapped while grandmother was outside

Senate report finds "mistreatment" of military families by housing companies

NCAA President Mark Emmert to step down

Witness: Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp on island in 2015

Tyre Sampson's mom on fatal fall from ride: "My personal opinion, it's murder"

Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for trying to bring loaded gun into airport: Officials

Russia says Ukraine war could go nuclear if West keeps sending weapons

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID; Rise in crimes targeting U.S. Jewish community

