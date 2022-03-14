Woman stabbed her date as "revenge" for Iranian leader's death

Idaho lawmakers pass Texas-style abortion bill that would let relatives sue

Fan buys Tom Brady's "last" football for $518K — then Brady returns

The CDC could lose access to key data to track COVID-19

Ginni Thomas says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Pro-Trump former Minnesota GOP chair running for late husband's House seat

Zelensky to deliver virtual address to Congress on Wednesday

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall injured while reporting in Ukraine

Russia asks China for military help in war with Ukraine, U.S. officials say

U.S. warns China against helping Russia; Group says Trump violated election law

3/14: Red and Blue U.S. warns China against helping Russia; Group says Trump violated election law

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On